Spain rescues 86 immigrants

Updated on: 12 July,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Dakar
Eighty men and six women of sub-Saharan origin were rescued and expected to reach Spain on Monday

Migrants stranded in international waters wait to be rescued. Pic/AP

Spanish authorities rescued 86 people Monday from a boat near the Canary Islands that appeared to be from Senegal, after an aid group reported that three boats from the African country went missing with 300 people aboard.


Spain said it could not confirm that the rescued boat was one of the three reported missing, but said that the vessel was a multi-colored, 20-meter-long canoe of the type known in Senegal as a pirogue. Eighty men and six women of sub-Saharan origin were rescued and expected to reach Spain on Monday.


