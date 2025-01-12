Sri Lankan navy arrests Indian fishermen

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 January,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  Colombo
Agencies |

With this arrest, so far this year 18 Indian fishermen have been arrested and three trawlers confiscated, the statement said

Two fishing trawlers were also seized in the operation. Representation pic

The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday said it has arrested eight Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in the island nation’s territorial waters and seized two fishing trawlers.


The arrests took place on Saturday night “during a special operation conducted in the sea area north of Mannar”, it said. With this arrest, so far this year 18 Indian fishermen have been arrested and three trawlers confiscated, the statement said.


The Navy said it spotted a cluster of Indian fishing boats “engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters”. In response, the navy deployed its craft and the operation resulted in the seizure of two Indian fishing boats and apprehension of 8 Indian fishermen, it said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sri lanka india colombo world news International news

