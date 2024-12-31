Taliban to shut NGOs employing Afghanistan women

This is the Taliban’s latest attempt to control NGO activity. The Taliban have already barred women from many jobs and most public spaces

Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul, Afghanistan. File pic/AP

The Taliban say they will close all national and foreign nongovernmental groups in Afghanistan employing women. It comes two years after they told NGOs to suspend the employment of Afghan women, allegedly because they didn’t wear the Islamic headscarf correctly.

This is the Taliban’s latest attempt to control NGO activity. The Taliban have already barred women from many jobs and most public spaces.

