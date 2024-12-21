Breaking News
Ten including children killed in stampede in Nigeria at Christmas food distribution event

Updated on: 21 December,2024 07:10 PM IST  |  Abuja
AP |

The stampede occurred in the early morning hours at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, a high-brow part of Abuja

Ten people, including four children, have been killed in a stampede in Nigeria's capital city as a large crowd gathered to collect food items distributed by a local church at a Christmas event, the police said Saturday.


The stampede occurred in the early morning hours at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, a high-brow part of Abuja, from where more than 1,000 people have been evacuated, police spokesman Josephine Adeh said in a statement.


It is the second such stampede in a week in Africa's most populous country as local organisations, churches and individuals are increasingly organising charity events ahead of Christmas amid the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

