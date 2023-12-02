Two top world leaders missing at climate summit in Dubai

World leaders gather for international climate talks, but notable absences include US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping.

PM Modi gets a warm welcome in Dubai.

International climate talks turned to a power game on Friday as dozens of world leaders including the Saudi crown prince and India’s prime minister were to speak, but two of the world’s most powerful men—President Joe Biden of the US and China’s President Xi Jinping—were glaringly absent.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, a top oil producer, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, whose biggest cities are regularly choked under poor air, were among more than 130 world leaders set to address the United Nations climate conference in Dubai over the next two days. The idea is to try to keep the planet from heating too much because of humankind’s actions. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was expected to provide an overarching perspective about the need to cut down on fossil fuel use and turn to renewable energies, among other things, to greatly reduce the churn of carbon emissions into the atmosphere that is trapping excess heat near Earth.

