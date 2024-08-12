Our renewed curriculum will always put high and rising standards in core subjects first -- that’s non-negotiable

Kids will be taught how to weed out fabricated clickbait from accurate reporting. Representation Pic

Listen to this article UK schoolchildren to be trained in spotting fake news after riots x 00:00

Schoolchildren will be taught how to spot extremist content and fake news online under proposed changes to the curriculum in the wake of far-right riots across UK cities fuelled by misinformation on social media.

UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told 'The Daily Telegraph’ on Sunday that she is launching a review of the curriculum in both primary and secondary schools to embed critical thinking across multiple subjects and arm children against “putrid conspiracy theories”. It means schoolchildren may analyse articles in English lessons to help learn how to weed out fabricated clickbait from accurate reporting.

“It’s more important than ever that we give young people the knowledge and skills to be able to challenge what they see online,' Phillipson told the newspaper.“That’s why our curriculum review will develop plans to embed critical skills in lessons to arm our children against the disinformation, fake news and putrid conspiracy theories awash on social media,” she said.

“Our renewed curriculum will always put high and rising standards in core subjects first -- that’s non-negotiable. But alongside this we will create a broad, knowledge-rich curriculum that widens access to cultural subjects and gives pupils the knowledge and skills they need to thrive at work and throughout life,” she added.

Charles applauds peaceful protesters

King Charles III applauded people who took to the streets of British towns and cities earlier this week to help blunt days of unrest fuelled by far-right activists. “The king shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit,” the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

