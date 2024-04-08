Breaking News
UN calls for USD 620 million to support Afghan migrants
Updated on: 08 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Kabul
Agencies |

In a post on social media platform X, the organisation stated that the situation in Afghanistan and its bordering countries will be challenging in 2024

Afghanistan migrants. Pic/X

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in South Asia has said that it requires $620 million to safeguard and assist Afghan migrants in Iran and Pakistan, reported Khaama Press.


In a post on social media platform X, the organisation stated that the situation in Afghanistan and its bordering countries will be challenging in 2024. According to the UNHCR report, 4.8 million Afghan migrants and 2.5 million members of their host communities will be assisted in 2024. 


Citing UNHCR, Khaama Press reported that in addition to the deportation of Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan to Afghanistan, the country’s circumstances got worse in 2022 and 2023 due to fatal earthquakes, catastrophic natural disasters, and the climate change problem.


The UNHCR has characterised the state of human rights, particularly the rights of women and girls as well as religious and ethnic minorities in Afghanistan, as grave, citing the urgent need for humanitarian aid for 23.7 million people to survive.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

