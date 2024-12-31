US and Boeing officials at Jeju Air crash site

All but two of the 181 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 operated by South Korean budget airline Jeju Air died on Sunday

Investigators at the scene. Pic/AFP

A team of US investigators including representatives from Boeing have examined the site of the plane crash that killed 179 people in South Korea while authorities were conducting safety inspections on all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country’s airlines.

The plane was seen having engine trouble, and preliminary examinations also say the pilots received a bird strike warning and issued a distress signal as well. But many experts say the landing gear issue was likely the main cause of the crash.

South Korea has launched safety inspections on all the 101 Boeing 737-800s in the country.

