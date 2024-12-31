Breaking News
Local train services disrupted on Virar-Nalasopara line after track buckling
Police failed to arrest Walmik Karad, CM must resign: Congress
Beed sarpanch murder: Won't tolerate 'gunda raj', nobody will be spared, says CM
Robust security in place on New Year's Eve, over 14,000 personnel deployed
Air pollution: No fresh permissions in Mumbai for road excavation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > US and Boeing officials at Jeju Air crash site

US and Boeing officials at Jeju Air crash site

Updated on: 01 January,2025 03:42 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

All but two of the 181 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 operated by South Korean budget airline Jeju Air died on Sunday

US and Boeing officials at Jeju Air crash site

Investigators at the scene. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
US and Boeing officials at Jeju Air crash site
x
00:00

A team of US investigators including representatives from Boeing have examined the site of the plane crash that killed 179 people in South Korea while authorities were conducting safety inspections on all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country’s airlines.


All but two of the 181 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 operated by South Korean budget airline Jeju Air died on Sunday. 


The plane was seen having engine trouble, and preliminary examinations also say the pilots received a bird strike warning and issued a distress signal as well. But many experts say the landing gear issue was likely the main cause of the crash.


South Korea has launched safety inspections on all the 101 Boeing 737-800s in the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

united states of america news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK