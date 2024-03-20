Users face technical snags on Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram

This comes two weeks after there was a worldwide outage of Meta platforms- Facebook, Instagram and Messenger

The users of Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram are facing technical snags. As per reports, the users in the United States, United Kingdom and certain parts of Europe and Asia are facing the issue. Several people took social media platform X, formerly Twitter to share the technical snags they are facing.

This comes two weeks after there was a worldwide outage of Meta platforms- Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, for which the Meta had cited ‘internal’ issue.

There are no confirmed reports in which regions of the world the Meta platforms are facing an outage. However, DownDetector, the website that keeps a log of all website outages, that several users are facing issues on these platforms while accessing their accounts.

Users took X to post the screengrabs of the blank screen of their Meta accounts, while many others posted memes highlighted the repeated outages.

People coming to X to check if Facebook again down 😁 #facebookdown 😥#instagramdown 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vw4kDnnXnb — Ramsa Chaudhary (@Ramkishor_jaat_) March 20, 2024

There is no statement from Meta so far confirming the technical snag the users worldwide are facing.