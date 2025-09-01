Breaking News
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces arrest in killing of pro Western Ukrainian politician Andriy Parubiy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces arrest in killing of pro-Western Ukrainian politician Andriy Parubiy

Updated on: 01 September,2025 11:06 AM IST  |  Kyiv (Ukraine)
AP , PTI |

Zelenskyy said in a statement on X that a person was taken into custody after shooting Parubiy in the city of Lviv on Saturday. No details about the suspect or a motive for the killing were released

Volodymyr Zelensky. Pic/AFP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Ukrainian officials arrested a suspect in the shooting death of former parliament speaker and prominent pro-Western politician Andriy Parubiy.

Zelenskyy said in a statement on X that a person was taken into custody after shooting Parubiy in the city of Lviv on Saturday. No details about the suspect or a motive for the killing were released.

"The necessary investigative actions are ongoing. I have instructed that the available information be presented to the public," Zelenskyy said.

Parubiy, 54, was a lawmaker from the Lviv region who participated in Ukraine's Orange Revolution in 2004 and led self-defense volunteer units during the Maidan protests of 2014, which forced pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych from office. He was parliament speaker from 2016 to 2019. 

