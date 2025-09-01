Zelenskyy said in a statement on X that a person was taken into custody after shooting Parubiy in the city of Lviv on Saturday. No details about the suspect or a motive for the killing were released

I spoke with Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. He reported on the next procedural steps regarding the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy. The suspect has given an initial testimony. Urgent investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of…

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Ukrainian officials arrested a suspect in the shooting death of former parliament speaker and prominent pro-Western politician Andriy Parubiy.

Zelenskyy said in a statement on X that a person was taken into custody after shooting Parubiy in the city of Lviv on Saturday. No details about the suspect or a motive for the killing were released.

"The necessary investigative actions are ongoing. I have instructed that the available information be presented to the public," Zelenskyy said.

Parubiy, 54, was a lawmaker from the Lviv region who participated in Ukraine's Orange Revolution in 2004 and led self-defense volunteer units during the Maidan protests of 2014, which forced pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych from office. He was parliament speaker from 2016 to 2019.

