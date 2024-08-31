Woman attacks passengers with knife on bus in Germany, 5 injured

According to reports, the attacker is believed to be a German national, with indications suggesting that they may have been struggling with mental health issues and potentially under the influence of drugs

On Friday evening, a violent incident occurred on a bus in Siegen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, leaving five people injured after a woman attacked them with a knife, local police confirmed, Xinhua reported. Notably, the woman has been arrested. The police informed that three persons were in life-threatening conditions. At least 40 other passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident. No further danger is posed, police said, according to Xinhua.

According to German newspaper Bild, the attacker is believed to be a German national, with indications suggesting that they may have been struggling with mental health issues and potentially under the influence of drugs. The police has clarified that they do not suspect terrorism to be a motivating factor.

The incident comes days after a Syrian man brought himself in and admitted to stabbing three people to death and several others at a festival in the western German city of Solingen on Friday, CNN reported citing the police. The incident claimed the lives of two men, ages 67 and 56, and a lady, age 56.

It stunned Germany and led opposition parties to demand stricter immigration laws. The 26-year-old is accused by German prosecutors of being an ISIS member. Via its Amaq news agency, the terrorist group claimed responsibility for the incident. But it provided no proof to support that claim.

In a statement, prosecutors said that due to his "radical Islamist convictions, [the suspect] decided to kill as many people as possible at the Solingen city festival." The suspect went on a significant manhunt before turning himself in. The man stated, "I'm the one you're looking for," to the officers while covered in blood, according to the daily Bild, reported CNN.

