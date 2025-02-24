Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > Leaders from Europe and Canada visit Kyiv to show support and talk next move

Leaders from Europe and Canada visit Kyiv to show support and talk next move

Updated on: 25 February,2025 07:30 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

Guests include European Commission chief, prime ministers of Canada and Spain, among others

Leaders from Europe and Canada visit Kyiv to show support and talk next move

Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic delivers a speech via video link as world leaders meet. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Leaders from Europe and Canada visit Kyiv to show support and talk next move
x
00:00

A dozen leaders from Europe and Canada visited Ukraine’s capital on Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion in a show of support for Kyiv by some of the nation at war’s most important backers. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among the visitors greeted at the train station by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the president’s chief of staff Andrii Yermak.


In a post on X, von der Leyen wrote, “In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny.” The guests, also including European Council President Antonio Costa as well as the prime ministers of Northern European countries and Spain, were set to attend events dedicated to the anniversary and discuss supporting Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky amid a recent US policy shift under President Donald Trump. In the latest sign of Europe’s efforts to rework its strategy on Ukraine to respond to Trump’s actions, Costa on Sunday announced that he would convene an emergency summit of the 27 EU leaders in Brussels on March 6, with Ukraine at the top of the agenda. The three-year mark of the war in Ukraine came at a sensitive moment for Kyiv as Zelensky navigates a rapidly changing international environment upended by a shift in US policy.


Explosion outside Russian Consulate in French city


An incendiary device exploded outside the Russian Consulate in Marseille early on Monday, authorities said. No injuries were reported. A second device was also thrown but did not explode, and a bomb disposal expert was called to the scene. The suspect fled and an investigation has been launched, an official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

europe canada ukraine russia world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK