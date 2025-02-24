Guests include European Commission chief, prime ministers of Canada and Spain, among others

Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic delivers a speech via video link as world leaders meet. Pic/AFP

A dozen leaders from Europe and Canada visited Ukraine’s capital on Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion in a show of support for Kyiv by some of the nation at war’s most important backers. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among the visitors greeted at the train station by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the president’s chief of staff Andrii Yermak.

In a post on X, von der Leyen wrote, “In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny.” The guests, also including European Council President Antonio Costa as well as the prime ministers of Northern European countries and Spain, were set to attend events dedicated to the anniversary and discuss supporting Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky amid a recent US policy shift under President Donald Trump. In the latest sign of Europe’s efforts to rework its strategy on Ukraine to respond to Trump’s actions, Costa on Sunday announced that he would convene an emergency summit of the 27 EU leaders in Brussels on March 6, with Ukraine at the top of the agenda. The three-year mark of the war in Ukraine came at a sensitive moment for Kyiv as Zelensky navigates a rapidly changing international environment upended by a shift in US policy.

Explosion outside Russian Consulate in French city

An incendiary device exploded outside the Russian Consulate in Marseille early on Monday, authorities said. No injuries were reported. A second device was also thrown but did not explode, and a bomb disposal expert was called to the scene. The suspect fled and an investigation has been launched, an official said.

