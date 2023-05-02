World’s workers rally on May Day

Celebrations were forced indoors in Pakistan and tinged with political tensions in Turkey. Russia’s war in Ukraine overshadowed events in Moscow, where May Day celebrations were massive affairs

Demonstrations on May Day in Seoul, South Korea. Pic/AP

People squeezed by inflation and demanding economic justice took to the streets of cities across Asia and Europe to mark May Day on Monday, in a global outpouring of worker discontent not seen before the COVID pandemic sent the world into lockdowns.

French unions pushed the president to scrap a higher retirement age. South Koreans pleaded for higher wages. Spanish lawyers demanded the right to take days off. Migrant domestic workers in Lebanon marched in a country plunged in economic crisis.

Meanwhile, climate activists spraypainted a Louis Vuitton museum in Paris, and protesters in Germany demonstrated against violence targeting women and LGBTQ+ people.

Celebrations were forced indoors in Pakistan and tinged with political tensions in Turkey. Russia’s war in Ukraine overshadowed events in Moscow, where May Day celebrations were massive affairs.

