Breaking News
On central govt website, Navi Mumbai playground is a wetland
Mumbai University: Declare psychology results void, say teachers
Mumbai: Mini-Covid wave subsides
Mumbai: 4,622 societies, govt & private premises told to trim trees by May end
Mumbai: Western Railway creating 5 waterways to ease track flooding
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Worlds workers rally on May Day

World’s workers rally on May Day

Updated on: 02 May,2023 07:49 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

Celebrations were forced indoors in Pakistan and tinged with political tensions in Turkey. Russia’s war in Ukraine overshadowed events in Moscow, where May Day celebrations were massive affairs

World’s workers rally on May Day

Demonstrations on May Day in Seoul, South Korea. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
World’s workers rally on May Day
x
00:00

People squeezed by inflation and demanding economic justice took to the streets of cities across Asia and Europe to mark May Day on Monday, in a global outpouring of worker discontent not seen before the COVID pandemic sent the world into lockdowns.


French unions pushed the president to scrap a higher retirement age. South Koreans pleaded for higher wages. Spanish lawyers demanded the right to take days off. Migrant domestic workers in Lebanon marched in a country plunged in economic crisis.



Also Read: India most populous nation: Kapil Sibal points to GDP, inflation, unemployment numbers


Meanwhile, climate activists spraypainted a Louis Vuitton museum in Paris, and protesters in Germany demonstrated against violence targeting women and LGBTQ+ people.

Celebrations were forced indoors in Pakistan and tinged with political tensions in Turkey. Russia’s war in Ukraine overshadowed events in Moscow, where May Day celebrations were massive affairs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus south korea world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK