He told reporters the plan aims “to strengthen Ukraine” and pave the way for a diplomatic solution to end the conflict on Europe’s eastern flank.

A demining demo at the Ukraine Mine Action Conference. Pic/AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that support from his embattled nation’s Western allies is key to his “victory plan” to end the country’s devastating war with Russia as he laid out details of the plan to European Union leaders.

“I think that this plan doesn’t depend on Russian will, only on the will of our partners,” he said before addressing leaders at an EU summit.

Zelensky was later shuttling across Brussels to meet with NATO defence ministers. The EU is a key supporter of Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion.

Australia to give 49 Abrams tanks

Australia will give 49 of its aging M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine months after Kyiv requested the redundant fleet. Earlier, the Australian government was giving Ukraine most of its American-made M1A1 tanks, which are valued at 245 million Australian dollars ($163 million).

