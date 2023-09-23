Karim, 55, made 362 runs for India in 34 ODIs and was a former selector for India. With so many young and upcoming players as part of the 15-man roster, Karim was asked who he thinks would do well at the multinational tournament, he said his eyes were on Jaiswal

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal during the second T20I against Ireland in Dublin last month. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Asian Games: Saba Karim optimistic of big performance from Jaiswal x 00:00

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Syed Saba Karim is looking forward to seeing young Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal perform well for India at the Asian Games, pointing to his ability to bat in a variety of conditions.

Karim, 55, made 362 runs for India in 34 ODIs and was a former selector for India. With so many young and upcoming players as part of the 15-man roster, Karim was asked who he thinks would do well at the multinational tournament, he said his eyes were on Jaiswal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Syed Saba Karim

“I’m excited to see Yashasvi Jaiswal perform because he has shown that he can bat in different conditions against good quality opposition. There are a few cricketers in this set-up who are all-format players. Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of them, Jaiswal is another, Tilak Varma is another one and even Rinku Singh.

“Among bowlers too, you have someone like Mukesh Kumar who has done well for Bengal in all three formats. But I think among the current line-up, I’m geared to see Jaiswal become a true match-winner for India,” Karim said in an interaction organised by Sony Sports Network.

Also read: U-19 World Cup: India to open campaign v Bangadesh

Jaiswal, 21, who made his T20I debut against West Indies last month, has scored 132 runs in five T20Is at an average of 33.00. He will be eyeing a big tournament to cement his spot in the Indian team.

India play their first match on October 3 in the form of a quarter-final, followed by the semi-final and the final on October 6 and October 7 respectively. They have a good chance of winning a gold medal.