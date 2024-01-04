In 69 test matches, the left-hander has accumulated 5,224 runs. He has 15 Test centuries and 25 half-centuries registered under his name. In ODIs, the veteran test Aussie batsman has scored 1,544 runs including two centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 104. Khawaja has also featured in nine T20I matches for Australia and has 241 runs

Usman Khawaja (Pic: AFP)

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test: Usman Khawaja completes 7,000 international runs

Australian opening batsman Usman Khawaja completed 7,000 international runs. He achieved this feat during the test match against Pakistan on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In Australia's first innings, Khawaja managed to score 47 runs in 143 balls before getting dismissed by Aamer Jamal. His 47-run knock consisted of four boundaries. So far, in 118 international matches, Khawaja has registered 7,019 runs. He has 17 centuries and 38 half-centuries. His highest test score is 195*.

In 69 test matches, the left-hander has accumulated 5,224 runs. He has 15 Test centuries and 25 half-centuries registered under his name. In ODIs, the veteran test Aussie batsman has scored 1,544 runs including two centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 104. Khawaja has also featured in nine T20I matches for Australia and has 241 runs including a fifty. His best T20I score is 58 runs.

Coming to the match, Aamer Jamal removed Australia batter Khawaja just before the end of the second session, leaving Australia at 116/2 during day two of the third and final Test against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

Australia started the second session at 78/1, with Usman Khawaja (35*) and Marnus Labuschagne (3*) unbeaten. Khawaja and Labuschagne mainly relied on strike rotation, not taking any chances against Pakistan bowlers.

Australia reached the 100-run mark in 38.4 overs. Khawaja looked all set to complete his half-century but his 143-ball 47-run knock came to an end as he was caught behind by Mohammed Rizwan, with Aamer Jaamal taking the wicket. Australia was 108/2.

Smith and Labuschagne continued to bat and guided Australia through the remainder of the session, which ended prematurely due to bad light.

David Warner who is playing the last test match of his career made an opening partnership of 78 runs with Usman Khawaja. He was later dismissed for 34 runs.

Brief Scores: Australia: 116/2 (Usman Khawaja 47, David Warner 34, Agha Salman 1/18) trail Pakistan: 313 (Mohammed Rizwan 88, Aamer Jamal 82, Pat Cummins 5/61) by 197 runs.

(With ANI Inputs)