Baroda smash record 349-5; Abhishek slams 28-ball ton

Records tumbled in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday when Baroda smashed the highest score in T20 history and Punjab’s Abhishek Sharma slammed a blazing 28-ball hundred, equalling the fastest such knock by an Indian in the format.

Both those records came against weaker teams in domestic cricket. Baroda hammered 349-5 in 20 overs against Sikkim in Indore. They won the game by 263 runs after Sikkim struggled to 86-7 in the run chase. While Abhishek’s blitzkrieg came against Meghalaya in Rajkot, equalling the record for the fastest hundred by an Indian. Abhishek remained not out on 106 off 29 balls as Punjab chased down the 143-run target in just 9.3 overs.

Mumbai in quarters

Meanwhile, skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s explosive 54-ball 95, and a late blitz from Suryansh Shedge (30 not out) powered Mumbai to quarter-finals with a thrilling four-wicket victory over Andhra in Hyderabad. Chasing a daunting 230, Mumbai reached the target with three balls to spare.

