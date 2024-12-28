Bosch, Jansen put SA in command against Pak

Bosch, batting at No. 9, enabled South Africa to take a 90-run first innings lead — and the bowlers made it count by taking three wickets before Pakistan could wipe out the deficit

SA’s Corbin Bosch during his unbeaten 81 yesterday. Pic/AFP

Debutant Corbin Bosch hit 81 not out and left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen claimed two late wickets as South Africa took control on Day Two of the first Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Bosch, batting at No. 9, enabled South Africa to take a 90-run first innings lead — and the bowlers made it count by taking three wickets before Pakistan could wipe out the deficit.

Pakistan finished the day on 88-3 — still two runs behind. South Africa would qualify for next year’s World Test Championship final for the first time with a victory in either match of this two-Test series.

The contest was evenly poised when opening batsman Aiden Markram was eighth man out for 89 with South Africa on 213 for eight — just two runs ahead of Pakistan’s first innings total of 211.

Four South African wickets had fallen for 35 runs either side of lunch, with Naseem Shah taking three in a fiery spell, and it seemed probable the sides would start the second innings almost on level terms. But Bosch, who has a first-class batting average above 40, batted with freedom and a wide variety of strokes as he shared stands of 41 with Kagiso Rabada (13) and 47 with Dane Paterson (12) to turn a narrow lead into a substantial one. Bosch hit 15 fours in a 93-ball innings.

