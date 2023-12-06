Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic chaos looms as BEST's proposal to alter SCLR sparks concerns
Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months
Mumbai: 35 per cent of Ambedkar memorial work completed, says MMRDA
Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday
Mumbai: How burqa clad trio filched gold worth Rs 3 lakh from jewellery store
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bouncing back with every rep Rishabh Pant shares fitness update after car accident

'Bouncing back with every rep': Rishabh Pant shares fitness update after car accident

Updated on: 06 December,2023 08:52 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Pant has been out of competitive cricket for several months now and is recovering from critical injuries sustained in the car accident

'Bouncing back with every rep': Rishabh Pant shares fitness update after car accident

Picture Courtesy/Rishabh Pant's Instagram account

Listen to this article
'Bouncing back with every rep': Rishabh Pant shares fitness update after car accident
x
00:00

India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Tuesday updated his fans and followers on his recovery path following a horrific car accident in December 2022.


Pant took to his official Instagram account and shared a video in which he is working out at a gym. The 26-year-old was seen lifting weights and cycling in the clip.


"Bouncing back with every rep," Pant wrote on Instagram.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Pant has been out of competitive cricket for several months now and is recovering from critical injuries sustained in the car accident.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has demonstrated tremendous tenacity and determination in his recuperation. His admirers and followers have been following his progress and he has kept them updated through social media platforms.

Also Read: Too many cooks spoil a broth

Pant had met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and got multiple injuries. He received initial treatment in Dehradun and was airlifted to Mumbai for better and more specialised treatment.

Pant could not be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the World Test Championship (WTC) final, and the ODI World Cup 2023, he may return to the squad during the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rishabh Pant cricket news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK