'Bouncing back with every rep': Rishabh Pant shares fitness update after car accident

Picture Courtesy/Rishabh Pant's Instagram account

India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Tuesday updated his fans and followers on his recovery path following a horrific car accident in December 2022.

Pant took to his official Instagram account and shared a video in which he is working out at a gym. The 26-year-old was seen lifting weights and cycling in the clip.

"Bouncing back with every rep," Pant wrote on Instagram.

Pant has been out of competitive cricket for several months now and is recovering from critical injuries sustained in the car accident.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has demonstrated tremendous tenacity and determination in his recuperation. His admirers and followers have been following his progress and he has kept them updated through social media platforms.

Pant had met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and got multiple injuries. He received initial treatment in Dehradun and was airlifted to Mumbai for better and more specialised treatment.

Pant could not be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the World Test Championship (WTC) final, and the ODI World Cup 2023, he may return to the squad during the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

