Brilliant Michael Bracewell helps NZ steal victory from the jaws of defeat vs Ireland

It was difficult for New Zealand to chase down Ireland's total of 300/9 but all-rounder Michael Bracewell certainly delivered with an unbeaten 127 from just 82 balls, including a 24 run blast in the final over

Michael Bracewell. Pic/ Official Instagram account of Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell scored 24 runs in the last over, including a six off the penultimate delivery, and helped New Zealand beat Ireland by one wicket in the opening match of their three-game ODI series.

It was difficult for New Zealand to chase down Ireland's total of 300/9 but all-rounder Michael Bracewell certainly delivered with an unbeaten 127 from just 82 balls. Bracewell came to the crease with the visitors in huge trouble at 120/5, but batted sensibly when needed and then produced the thrilling knock in the final over to ensure New Zealand drew first blood in the three-game ODI series.

It all came down to the final over, with New Zealand requiring 20 runs to win and Bracewell facing experienced Ireland pacer Craig Young.

Also Read: England pacer Reece Topley was left 'speechless' by Suryakumar Yadav's 360 degree batting

Bracewell only needed five of the six deliveries to clinch the victory for his side as he went 4,4,6,4,6 to seal the dramatic triumph. The 20 runs chased in the final over was a new record for most target runs successfully chased in the 50th over of a men's ODI.

Earlier, it was so close, yet so far for Ireland who looked home during various stages of the match thanks to some superb batting from youngster Harry Tector and all-rounder Curtis Campher. While Campher contributed 43 with the bat and 3/49 with the ball, it was Tector that stole the headlines with his maiden ODI century for Ireland in just his 21st match. Tector produced some great shots against a world-class New Zealand attack as he plundered 113 from 117 deliveries, hitting three huge sixes during his knock. But his century was in vain in the end.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever