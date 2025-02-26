Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

Bruised Eng face Afghans in do-or-die clash

Updated on: 26 February,2025 07:34 AM IST  |  Lahore
PTI |

A defeat here would end both teams’ hopes of a semi-final berth in the tournament, as South Africa and Australia have already notched up three points each

England’s Jos Buttler during a training session on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

A battered England will hope to keep their Champions Trophy hopes alive when they face a dangerous Afghanistan in a crucial group B match here on Wednesday.


A defeat here would end both teams’ hopes of a semi-final berth in the tournament, as South Africa and Australia have already notched up three points each.


Also Read: Indian women shock the Netherlands 4-3


England lost their first game to a depleted Australia who gunned down a total of 352 comfortably, raising questions over their bowling attack.

However, knowing the threat posed by Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi, the English batting will be wary too. Especially since they failed their trial against spin when they faced India recently.

england Champions Trophy 2025 afghanistan south africa australia

