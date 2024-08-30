In the Buchi Babu tournament's match against TNCA XI, Mumbai captain Sarfaraz Khan who came to bat at number 10 position in the first innings for a mere six runs, departed on a duck in the second innings. Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav did not step out to bat as he sustained an injury on his hand

Sarfaraz Khan (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI defeat Mumbai to reach the semi-finals x 00:00

Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan failed to make an impact for Mumbai during their Buchi Babu tournament match against TNCA XI. Suryakumar Yadav did not bat following his injury. TNCA XI hammered Mumbai by 286 runs to reach the semifinals of the Buchi Babu tournament.

In the run chase of 510 runs, the Mumbaikars were shot out for a mere 223 on Day Four with Shams Mulani contributing with crucial 68 runs. For TNCA XI, CV Achyuth and R Sai Kishore claimed three wickets each.

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav did not step out to bat as he sustained an injury on his hand. However, it has been learnt that the injury is not serious since he appeared to be doing fine following the conclusion of the contest and was perhaps taking precautionary rest.

Resuming at the overnight score of 6/0, Musheer Khan (40) and Divyansh Saxena (26) put on 60 runs for the opening stand before being separated by pacer R Sonu Yadav, who got rid of the latter.

Thereon, the following Mumbai batters could barely get any partnership going, managing two 40-plus stands. Shreyas Iyer (22) and Sidhaant Aadhhathrao (28) managed a 49-run partnership for the third wicket.

Shams Mulani's crucial knock of 68 runs in 96 balls included 6 fours and 2 sixes. He was shouldered by Mohit Avasthi who faced 21 deliveries without scoring any runs. The duo managed to add a partnership of 46 runs for the ninth wicket.

Mulani's was the ninth wicket to fall after spinner S Lakshay Jain trapped him leg-before, bringing an end to Mumbai's struggle in the contest.

Besides Achyuth and Sai Kishore, spinner S Ajith Ram was the most economical among all bowlers for TNCA XI. The Indian stars in the visiting camp had failed to fire in their first innings as well, with Iyer, Suryakumar and Sarfaraz scoring two, 30 and six respectively.

(With PTI Inputs)