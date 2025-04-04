Buttler struck an imperious 73 not out off just 39 balls, with his innings marked by creativity and sustained aggression, as GT chased down the target of 170 in 17.5 overs on Wednesday

Gujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler

Listen to this article Buttler ‘pretty embarrassed’ at Salt reprieve x 00:00

Gujarat Titans senior batter Jos Buttler admitted that he was “embarrassed” at dropping Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt while ’keeping in their IPL match here, but he was able to make amends, using the long handle to help his side to an eight-wicket win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buttler struck an imperious 73 not out off just 39 balls, with his innings marked by creativity and sustained aggression, as GT chased down the target of 170 in 17.5 overs on Wednesday. “I don’t know, pretty embarrassed. We know Salt is a dangerous player. I barely got a glove on it and it hit me in the chest, so was determined to score some runs,” said the England stalwart after the match.

Also Read: Rabada returns home from IPL due to personal reasons

Buttler dropped a regulation catch off Mohammed Siraj in the first over after RCB were sent in to bat. Salt charged down the track, looking to slap the ball through the off-side but it took the edge and went through to Buttler who, however, barely got a glove to it. GT captain Shubman Gill and Siraj were celebrating even before the ball had reached the ’keeper, only for Buttler to spill it.

“We fielded poorly. Had we fielded better, myself included, we would have chased less. Nice win and well deserved. Felt the bowlers did a fantastic job,” said the 34-year-old England stalwart. However, Salt could not make full use of the opportunity, managing only 14 runs off 13 deliveries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever