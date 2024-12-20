Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Champions Trophy row ends India to play its matches at neutral venue

Champions Trophy row ends, India to play its matches at neutral venue

Updated on: 20 December,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Although no formal announcement has been made, but India’s Champions Trophy matches are likely to be held in the UAE. The arrangement will also cover next year’s women’s World Cup in India

Pic/AFP

The deadlock over the hosting of next year’s Champions Trophy finally ended on Thursday when the ICC announced that India will play their matches of the 50-over event at a neutral venue instead of host country Pakistan, which will get a similar arrangement for tournaments to be held in India till 2027. 


The agreement will also extend to the 2028 women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in Pakistan. Although no formal announcement has been made, but India’s Champions Trophy matches are likely to be held in the UAE. The arrangement will also cover next year’s women’s World Cup in India.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 international cricket council cricket news sports news Sports Update

