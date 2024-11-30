Breaking News
Coach Achrekar’s memorial to be unveiled on Tuesday

Updated on: 01 December,2024 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Dalvi along with former Test cricketers Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Kamath Memorial Cricket Club’s ex-captain Sunil Ramachandran took the initiative to build a memorial

Sameer Dighe (extreme left), Pravin Amre, Vishakha Dalvi, Sunil Ramachandran and Sureshchandra Tarkar (right) address the media at Shivaji Park on Saturday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar and several other India players will attend the unveiling of coach Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial at Shivaji Park, Dadar, on Tuesday evening.   


“Sir’s [Achrekar] memorial will be a true reflection and tradition of the guru shishya parampara [teacher student tradition] and it will inspire many to take his thinking forward,” Achrekar’s elder daughter Vishakha Dalvi told the media at the Park Club on Saturday. 


Dalvi along with former Test cricketers Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Kamath Memorial Cricket Club’s ex-captain Sunil Ramachandran took the initiative to build a memorial.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will also be present during the unveiling of the memorial. The highly respected coach passed away in Mumbai on January 2, 2019.

“Achrekar sir not only made us good cricketers. We also learnt from him how to be an ideal coach. Under sir’s guidance, 10 cricketers became Test players, more than 30 players played first-class cricket and around 100 cricketers got jobs because of him. His contribution to this game is immense,” said Amre.

“This memorial will help keep the memories of Achrekar sir forever. Despite me not being in the school, he gave me an opportunity to train under him,” Dighe remarked.

