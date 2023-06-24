India vs West Indies: Coach Siddique welcomes move to rest Mohammed Shami

India vs West Indies: I expected Shami to be rested for the West Indies tour. He was playing a lot of cricket—IPL and Test matches

Mohd Shami during the WTC final v Oz recently. Pic/AFP

India pacer Mohammed Shami’s childhood coach Badruddin Siddique has welcomed the national selection committee’s decision to rest the veteran seamer for next month’s West Indies tour.

“I expected Shami to be rested for the West Indies tour. He was playing a lot of cricket—IPL and Test matches. There is an ODI World Cup soon [October-November in India], so it is good to get sufficient rest and get ready for the big tournament,” Siddique told mid-day from Moradabad on Friday.

Badruddin Siddique

Shami, 32, has represented the country in 177 international games and has taken 415 international wickets. In the absence of Shami, Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace unit. Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini and Jaydev Unadkat were also named in the squad on Friday.

“It’s a wise decision to give new bowlers a chance. I urge them to capitalise and cement their place for the next series as well,” Siddique remarked. “Shami has enough experience and is at his peak. The way he is bowling right now, he will definitely play for the next two to three years. He should just concentrate on big series featuring teams like Australia and England.”

