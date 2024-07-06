Breaking News
Cricket Oz announce record-breaking surge from Indian fans for Test series

Updated on: 06 July,2024 06:39 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The Boxing Day Test has seen a tenfold increase in ticket sales to Indian purchasers compared to 2018-19 at the same time. 

Cricket Oz announce record-breaking surge from Indian fans for Test series

Representation Pic

Cricket Australia has announced a record-breaking surge in ticket sales from India for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. 


The excitement surrounding the fierce rivalry between India and Australia has led to a record-breaking six times increase, compared to last season, in the number of tickets bought by fans in India. The Boxing Day Test has seen a tenfold increase in ticket sales to Indian purchasers compared to 2018-19 at the same time. 


“We are thrilled to see so many Indian fans planning to travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. They can expect a very warm welcome here. We are committed to providing an enjoyable and memorable experience for everyone attending, and we’re confident this series will be remembered for many years to come,” said Joel Morrison, General Manager of Events & Operations at Cricket Australia.


Adding a unique touch to the experience, Cricket Australia is introducing Indian Fan Zones for the first time in a Test series in Australia.

border-gavaskar trophy australia india sports news cricket news

