Breaking News
Dharavi rehabilitation: Kurla land survey on July 26
Mumbai: Six girls leave college that banned burqa
Mumbai: Vile Parle flyover deteriorates in 4 months
Mumbai rains: Finally, rain over city’s lakes!
Mumbai: BMC and Railways clash over hoarding regulations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Cricketers make their presence felt at MCA elections

Cricketers make their presence felt at MCA elections

Updated on: 24 July,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Former India pacers—current national chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Zaheer Khan—walked in together and were among the early voters

Cricketers make their presence felt at MCA elections

Paras Mhambrey arrives to cast his vote. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Cricketers make their presence felt at MCA elections
x
00:00

Ex-India opener and former Mumbai selector Ghulam Parkar wants new MCA president Ajinkya Naik to prioritise local cricket.


“He should give importance to tournaments like Police, Talim and Purshottam Shields and also increase its price money to encourage cricketers. They should also focus on maintaining standards in inter-school and inter-college tournaments and give priority to cricketing matters,” said Parkar, who played for Mumbai in the 1970s and 1980s.



Meanwhile, former all-rounder and MCA’s ex-Cricket Improvement Committee chief Karsan Ghavri reckoned both candidates (Ajinkya and Sanjay Naik) were worthy of being winners.


“Both are great servants of Mumbai cricket,” said Ghavri.

Also Read: Star SKY’s Mumbai mates not surprised over his appointment as T20I captain

Former India pacers—current national chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Zaheer Khan—walked in together and were among the early voters. Ex-India pacer Umesh Kulkarni, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu, national selector Salil Ankola, BCCI General Manager Abey Kuruvilla, Nilesh Kulkarni, Sanjay Manjrekar, Paras Mhambrey, Suru Nayak, Kenia Jayantilal and Ghulam Parkar and ex-Olympian Dhanraj Pillay also voted.

Former India women’s team captain and current MCA women’s cricket advisor Diana Edulji, who was supporting Ajinkya, went to the Wankhede Stadium main gate to receive ex-India cricketer and her former teammate Shobha Mundkar. MCA’s late president Amol Kale’s wife Minal and daughter Arpita cast their votes as well.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajit agarkar zaheer khan mumbai cricket association cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK