DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals opt to field first, KL Rahul misses face-off against former team

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to field against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 clash on Monday. The highly anticipated encounter marks a fresh start for both teams, with significant squad overhauls and captains switching camps in the lead-up to the tournament.

Delhi’s new acquisition, KL Rahul, was unavailable for the opening match as he awaits the birth of his first child. Despite his absence, the franchise remains optimistic about its prospects, having assembled a formidable squad for the season. Rahul, who previously captained LSG for two seasons since their IPL debut, now finds himself in a new role at Delhi, serving as a pivotal batting mainstay rather than a leader.

One of the most high-profile transfers of the season saw Rishabh Pant, a player synonymous with Delhi Capitals throughout his IPL career, making a record-breaking switch to Lucknow Super Giants for an astonishing ₹27 crore. While his hefty paycheque ensures he remains in the limelight, this IPL season presents a crucial opportunity for him to reaffirm his credentials in white-ball cricket. Having missed out on game time during the recent Champions Trophy, Pant will be eager to make a strong statement with his performances.

Delhi Capitals had the luxury of multiple captaincy choices, including experienced campaigner Faf du Plessis and the newly signed KL Rahul, but ultimately, the franchise placed its faith in Axar Patel. The Indian all-rounder’s consistent rise in stature and form made him the preferred choice to lead the side.

On paper, Delhi Capitals appear to be one of the strongest teams this season, boasting an impressive blend of domestic and overseas talent. In contrast, Lucknow Super Giants have opted for a leaner squad, with only six overseas players in their ranks. As both teams embark on their IPL 2025 journey, they will be eager to set the tone with a winning start in what promises to be an exciting contest.

Teams at a glance

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Mitchell Marsh, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahbaz Ahmed, Aiden Markram, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

