Duleep Trophy: They will eye a high-five show

mid-day.com takes a look at 5 players who would like to impress national selectors with extraordinary performances in the upcoming Duleep Trophy to be in the reckoning for the Bangladesh Test series

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was left out of the last three Tests against England earlier this year after struggling in the first two matches, where he managed just 104 runs in four innings. The middle-order batter was also dropped from the BCCI central contract list and was omitted from the T20I squad against Zimbabwe last month. He was, however, included in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, but managed to score just 38 in three games. The Mumbai batter will be eager to put up a solid show and impress the national selectors.

KS Bharat

Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat has been in and out of the team since making his Test debut last year. He was dropped after the first two Tests against England earlier this year, with newcomer Dhruv Jurel replacing him. His poor average of 20.09 in 12 innings hasn't helped the right-handed batter either, with 44 being his highest score against Australia in Ahmedabad last year. The 30-year-old will have to slog it out in the domestic tournament to impress the national selectors.

Ishan Kishan

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan made his Test debut in West Indies last year. However, he opted for a break due to mental fatigue during India’s next Test series in South Africa later in the year. Despite scoring 78 runs in two Tests at an average of 78.00, including one half-century, the middle-order batter was dropped from the five-match Test series against England earlier this year. Media reports stated that Kishan refused BCCI's offer to play against England due to personal reasons, resulting in his removal from the contracted players list. The big-hitting left-handed batter now has an opportunity to impress skipper Rohit Sharma and new head coach Gautam Gambhir with his fearless approach.

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal last donned the India whites against Sri Lanka in 2022. Despite scoring an impressive 1,488 runs in 21 Tests at an average of 41.33, the right-hand batter has been in and out of the squad since making his Test debut in December 2018. Agarwal has smashed four centuries, which includes three scores of 150 or above and two double tons. He would certainly not want to miss the opportunity to make a comeback into the playing XI.

Dhruv Jurel

With KL Rahul unavailable for the last four Tests against England earlier this year, Dhruv Jurel got an opportunity to make his debut. However, with regular wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant back in the Test reckoning after a life-threatening car accident in 2022, Jurel faces a tough challenge to maintain his place in the XI. The right-hand batter didn't disappoint against England, scoring 190 runs in three Tests at an impressive average of 63.33. The 23-year-old will be eager to prove his worth in the playing XI.