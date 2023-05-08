His opening partner Virat Kohli's approach in the middle overs has been criticised in some quarters but Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis is satisfied with his own game as he has been able to switch gears effectively at an increased strike-rate

Faf du Plesis (Pic:AFP)

Listen to this article Faf du Plesis: Have worked on improving my strike-rate during this IPL x 00:00



Du Plessis, who is the current Orange Cap holder with 511 runs in 10 games, has scored his runs at a strike-rate of 157.72 whereas his career IPL strike-rate is a middling 133.58 in 126 games so far.

In a chat with 'RCB Bold Diaries', Du Plessis said that he was focussed on playing with a higher strike rate since the start of the tournament and now also wants to play big innings for RCB.

"I have really been quite intentional about trying to get hundreds, finding gears I can work through mid-innings period and try and get to innings as we can get 75 plus (in middle overs)," stated du Plessis during RCB Bold Diaries.

Du Plessis boundary count has improved as he has hit 40 fours and 29 sixes in the 10 games so far and he has certainly been a better enforcer compared to "King Kohli' in the middle overs for RCB.

"In the past, I always felt like I had a decent attacking game but I felt like there was another gear in terms of taking your strike rate from 130 to 150 at least and then sometimes 160-170 so, I have worked on that a lot," the former Proteas skipper said.

"But it is also important for me to try and play as much cricket as possible just to try and stay on top of my game," concluded du Plessis.

RCB are currently fifth in the table with 10 points from 10 games and will like to win against MI at the Wankhede on Tuesday in order to keep their play-off hopes alive.

