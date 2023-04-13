Breaking News
Mumbai: Kalina school reduces 12-year-old to tears
Missing Aurangabad rapper resurfaces: ‘Why are they so scared of my song?’
Daily COVID-19 deaths jump to nine in state; two from Mumbai
Mumbai: Couple tie knot with fake ID; youth held for child marriage
Mumbai: Bandra’s U-bridge now gets chain link fencing
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2023 Rohit Sharma heaves sigh of relief after Mumbai Indians register maiden win

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma heaves sigh of relief after Mumbai Indians register maiden win

Updated on: 13 April,2023 07:34 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

After last-ball thriller against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma credits spinners for restricting opposition and batters for taking their chances to ensure maiden IPL-16 win for 5-time champs

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma heaves sigh of relief after Mumbai Indians register maiden win

MI skipper Rohit Sharma (left) celebrates the wicket of DC’s Manish Pandey with teammates at New Delhi on Tuesday. Pic/AFP


Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was a relieved man after his team finally registered its first win in this edition of the IPL with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller here on Tuesday.


Hard work pays off



Five-time champions MI suffered defeats in their first two matches, but the Rohit-led side finally pulled off a win after completing a chase of 173 in the last ball. “Winning the game is the most important. We have been working hard from the first game. We had a camp in Mumbai, so getting the result [in our favour] feels good. First win is always special,” said Rohit, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 45-ball 65.


Piyush Chawla snapped three wickets and Rohit, who introduced spinner Hrithik Shokeen in the fourth over, credited the slow bowlers for performing their job. “We played a Test match here recently, the pitch looked different. Getting a slow bowler was important on this pitch. The spinners kept us in the game.”

Also Read: IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Indians clinch maiden win

The India skipper said as a batting unit his side wanted to make the most of the Powerplay. “We needed to bat well to chase the total. I thought everyone put their hand up. We had to make it count for the team. I needed to make use of the Powerplay, I knew we had to keep attacking and take our chances,” he said.

Crucial stand with Tilak Varma

“I tried to create a partnership, had a good communication with Tilak [Varma]. It was important for us to have a good partnership [68 runs].” For DC, it was their fourth defeat in as many matches—the second worst start to a season for them after six straight losses in 2013. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 rohit sharma piyush chawla mumbai indians delhi capitals indian premier league cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK