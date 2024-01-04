Fully committed to Tests, assures CSA

“CSA remains fully committed to international cricket and to strengthening the SA20, a tournament that was initiated by us to help grow and sustain the game,” CSA said in a statement

South Africa players. Pic/PTI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has asserted it remains “fully committed” to both international cricket and the domestic SA20 tournament as it defended naming a shadow side for the Test tour of New Zealand, which has faced heavy backlash from current and former players.

“The Board of Cricket South Africa notes the concerns about the composition of the Test squad that will be travelling to New Zealand later this month. We reassure the fans that CSA has the utmost respect for the Test format as the pinnacle of the game we love.

