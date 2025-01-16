The BCCI is reportedly looking to limit family time for players, particularly during long overseas assignments

Gautam Gambhir (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Gambhir seeks stricter family rules, calls out 'indiscipline' in Indian dressing room: Report x 00:00

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) considers making significant changes to the functioning of the national team, one of the most notable proposals is restricting the privileges of players' families during away tours.

Specifically, the BCCI is reportedly looking to limit family time for players, particularly during long overseas assignments. This proposed shift comes in the wake of India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir raising concerns over the ‘indiscipline’ within the team.

According to a report in India Today, Gambhir has expressed his dissatisfaction with the current level of discipline within the squad. During a review meeting, he emphasized the need for stricter guidelines to restore order. "Gautam Gambhir, during the review meeting, spoke about indiscipline in the Indian dressing room following the loss in the Border-Gavaskar series. Indiscipline is the reason why the BCCI is reverting to pre-COVID rules, allowing two weeks of family presence on tour. Gautam and the players were on the same page regarding the topic of family stays," a source informed.

Further discussions have seen a senior player suggest that the BCCI reconsider how match fees are distributed. The player proposed that the match fee should not be disbursed immediately after a series but should instead be contingent on players' performances.

"One senior player, who was present at the meeting, suggested to the BCCI that the match fee should not be distributed immediately. Instead, players' performance should be considered before disbursing the fee, as some players are not prioritising domestic and national team commitments," the report revealed.

The issue of discipline also extended to off-field behaviour, with Gambhir expressing concerns about the lack of team cohesion. A particular example highlighted by the report was the limited number of official team dinners during India’s recent tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. According to the report, only one complete team dinner occurred, with players often seen socialising in smaller groups.

The BCCI’s proposed rule changes are not limited to the players but also extend to Gambhir’s personal entourage. It has been reported that Gambhir’s personal manager, who previously had access to the team hotel and VIP box, will no longer be granted these privileges.