Grit talk at Gaekwad’s book launch

Sunil Gavaskar with Aunshuman Gaekwad (right) at CCI yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Five former India captains in one room to hail the contribution of a much-loved teammate and one ex-skipper to wax eloquent on the same player who became a national coach. This is what a gathering at the CK Nayudu Banquet Hall of the Cricket Club of India witnessed on Friday evening as Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath, Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar graced a function where a book on former India batsman and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad was released.

Guts Amidst Bloodbath—the Aunshuman Gaekwad Narrative written by Aditya Bhushan and edited by Sachin Bajaj, was released with several former India players in the audience.

Gavaskar reckoned his opening partner Gaekwad, 70, was a fighter while recalling how the Baroda cricketer fought bouncers and beamers bowled by West Indies pacers who included a pacy Michael Holding in the April 1976 Jamaica Test.

“After lunch, Michael Holding, Wayne Daniel and everybody started coming down the wicket, bowling four or five bouncers and one beamer. It was a test of fire. The pitch had a lot of bounce and carry. The ball would sometimes get off a length which is what happened to Anshu. Before he could do anything, it struck him. We had to take him to hospital,” said Gavaskar of Gaekwad’s 81 retired hurt.

Gaekwad represented the country in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs and was an integral part of the Indian team whenever India played the West Indies from 1974-75 to 1987-88.

Gaekwad has worn many hats in Indian cricket—national selector, team coach and a BCCI administrator.

Viswanath recalled Gaekwad’s gutsy show not only in the Kingston Test of 1975-76 but also in his debut series against the same team in 1974-75. Viswanath had no hesitation in saying that the Kingston knock was the bravest knock he has seen.

Vengsarkar revealed how Gaekwad got the nickname, Charlie. “In New Zealand 1975-76, a bar girl asked Anshu, “what can I serve you, Charlie.” It brought the house down!

