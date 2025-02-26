Hashim Amla: Gill is the next big thing in world cricket

Gill began with a match-winning century against Bangladesh and struck a vital 46 against Pakistan to steer India to two wins in Dubai

Hashim Amla

South Africa batting great Hashim Amla on Tuesday labelled India opener Shubman Gill, who has had an “exceptional” start to ODIs, as the “next best thing” in international cricket along with Rishabh Pant and Ryan Rickelton. The 25-year-old Gill, named India’s vice-captain for the Champions Trophy, retook the No. 1 spot in ODI rankings for batters on the opening day of the tournament after his ascent to the top for the first time in 2023.

Gill began with a match-winning century against Bangladesh and struck a vital 46 against Pakistan to steer India to two wins in Dubai. “For India, you have got Shubham Gill; Rishabh Pant has been around for a while. For South Africa, we have Ryan Rickelton who has done really well off late,” Amla, who is playing for South Africa Masters in the International Masters League, told PTI Videos in an exclusive interaction.

“Every country has about 2-3 cricketers who are going to come through and I think that’s pretty normal, that you see that every five years some youngster poke in the head through international cricket, and possibly be the next best, big thing,” he added. Talking further about Gill, Amla said, “He is a brilliant player, the way he started in one-day cricket, he has been exceptional. He has been a huge part of India’s success at top of the order.”

