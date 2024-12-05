Hybrid model finalised for 2025 Champions Trophy

“It’s been agreed in principle by all parties that the 2025 Champions Trophy will be held in the UAE and Pakistan with India playing its matches in Dubai

Jay Shah. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The International Cricket Council has reached a consensus to conduct next year’s Champions Trophy in a hybrid model, allowing India to play its share of matches in Dubai while agreeing “in principle” to a similar arrangement in multi-lateral events till 2027.

According to a top ICC source, the decision was more or less finalised during an informal meeting between the body’s new President Jay Shah and the Board of Directors, including Pakistan, at its headquarters in Dubai on Thursday.

“It’s been agreed in principle by all parties that the 2025 Champions Trophy will be held in the UAE and Pakistan with India playing its matches in Dubai. It’s a win-win situation for all stakeholders,” the ICC source told PTI.

