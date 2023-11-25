New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra is one of the youngsters who impressed cricket spectators all around the globe. He is the first player to score three centuries in his maiden ODI World Cup

Rachin Ravindra (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Cricket's new rising stars x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





He is the first player to score three centuries in his maiden ODI World Cup left-hander is also the first player to score three centuries in ODI World Cup for NZ He is the find of the tournament for the Kiwis

As the ICC World Cup 2023 has ended, many young players displayed their extraordinary skills on the big stage. Many young fast bowlers showcased their fierce pace and batsmen played impressive knocks. Here is a look at the rising stars in World cricket.

Also Read: Labuschagne praises skipper Cummins' bowling against India

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra is one of the youngsters who impressed cricket spectators all around the globe. He is the first player to score three centuries in his maiden ODI World Cup. The left-hander is also the first player to score three centuries in ODI World Cup for New Zealand. He is the find of the tournament for the Kiwis. The young batter plays with no fear and his glorious strokeplay has been nothing short of sensational.

In Afghanistan, where Rashid Khan and Hashmatullah Shahidi shine bright, a new talent in the form of Azmatullah Omarazai emerged in the ICC World Cup 2023. He has contributed to the team in almost all matches and has consistently performed for the Afghans during the World Cup. All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai registered the highest score by an Afghanistan number five batter during the ICC ODI World Cup against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2024: Is skipper Hardik Pandya on his way out of Gujarat Titans?

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee is the new sensation of fast bowling. Coetzee is the first South African bowler to take 20 wickets in a single World Cup, surpassing the previous record of 17 wickets held by Morne Morkel and Lance Klusner. The 23-year-old's aggressive style has marked him as the next Proteas sensation.

Sri Lanka's speedster Dilash Madhushanka has picked 21 wickets across nine games, he is ranked as the third-highest wicket-taker in a single World Cup for Sri Lanka. This achievement registered his name in the elite list consisting of the names of Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Murlitharan who picked 23-wicket feats in the 2003 and 2007 World Cups, respectively.