"If he keeps getting out like this, Samson's mind will play tricks with him": Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin also stated that Samson who has been hot and cold in scoring runs in the international circuit should take responsive actions to ensure that doubts don't creep into his subconscious mind

Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: File Pic)

Former Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed concern about Sanju Samson's lack of form. He said that Sanju's mind will start playing tricks with him if he didn't find a way to come out of the rut.

Sanju Samson will be out of action due to a fracture in his right index finger. The batsman also underwent a horrendous T20I series against England.

Sanju Samson could only manage to garner just 51 runs in the five-match T20I series. Team India clinched the series by 4-1 against the "Three Lions."

"...if Sanju keeps getting dismissed like this, as a batter, the mind will be playing tricks," Ashwin said.

"(It will force you to think) the bowler is bowling a certain way and I am getting dismissed like this, is the bowler bowling well or do I have a shortcoming? Will I be able to adapt? Once so many questions arises, then it becomes difficult," he explained.

Ravichandran Ashwin also advised skipper Suryakumar Yadav to change his approach to return back to form. The Indian skipper could only managed 28 runs in the concluded T20I series against the "Three Lions."

"I can understand it happening in one or two games, but it is quite surprising," Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube channel.

"...when you know you are being attacked in a certain way, there should be a different approach to that ball or just avoid it and force the bowler to bowl at your strengths."

"Suryakumar Yadav is a very experienced guy. He has a lot of ability. One can say he brought about a change of guard in Indian batting, showing the way. But the time has come for him to take some time out and change his approach," he added.

"But Ashwin cited legendary Sachin Tendulkar's advice during last week's BCCI Naman Awards that players should use their subconscious mind too.

"Sachin Tendulkar also said during the (BCCI) awards function that (you must) do so many repetitions that you allow the subconscious mind to take over," he said.

"But if so much confusion comes over on the subconscious mind, then batting becomes a different ball game altogether."

Ravichandran Ashwin stated that failing in the shortest format of the game is not a problem, but the way of dismissal could be a concern.

"As an experienced cricketer I will not focus on someone failing in T20 cricket but on how is he getting out, what is his decision making is like, I will focus on that. They are good enough players to find solutions and they will think over it," he said.

Ashwin said a player is always rated on his ability to handle pressure in the shortest formats.

"T20 cricket is (all) about failures, you are bound to fail. You will not be able to play percentage cricket. As per this, I will think (about) the player who can handle pressure and can deliver wins," he said.

"Those players can be given long rope because T20 cricket is not about consistency, it's about excitement, putting fear in the opposition."

Speaking about England's aggressive approach, Ravichandran Ashwin said that the side are losing more than they are winning due to their current strategy.

"...if I was England, I would be really worried, because they play Bazball, one-day and T20 cricket... all that is fine," he said.

"One can talk about it as much as they want, sometimes they pull off wins too. But I think they are losing more than they are winning so it is a serious matter of concern."

(With PTI Inputs)