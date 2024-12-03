Ignored in IPL 2025 auction, this player smashes second T20 ton in six days in SMAT

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 December,2024 02:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Patel’s latest feat makes him the first batter in T20 history to score two centuries in under 40 balls, a milestone that adds to his already impressive achievements

Urvil Patel (Pic: X)

Gujarat opener Urvil Patel has etched his name in T20 cricket history with a stunning display of power hitting, smashing his second century in just six days during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday.


Patel’s explosive 36-ball hundred against Uttarakhand at the Emerald High School Ground propelled Gujarat to a commanding eight-wicket victory in just 13.1 overs, showcasing his remarkable consistency and blistering form.


Patel’s latest feat makes him the first batter in T20 history to score two centuries in under 40 balls, a milestone that adds to his already impressive achievements. His latest century, which he finished unbeaten on 115 off just 41 balls, featured eight boundaries and 11 sixes, further underlining his ability to destroy any bowling attack. Chasing a target of 183, Patel's assault ensured Gujarat reached the target with 41 balls to spare.


This century comes just a week after his record-breaking 28-ball hundred against Tripura, also on the same ground. That knock, which remains one of the fastest T20 centuries by an Indian, included 10 sixes and five fours, and helped Gujarat comfortably chase down their target in just 10.2 overs. His strike rate of 322.86 in that innings is second only to Estonia's Sahil Chauhan, who had earlier scored a 27-ball century this year.

In addition to his recent feats in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Patel’s explosive style of batting has been consistent over the past year. Exactly a year before his blistering 28-ball T20 century, Patel had set another record by smashing the second-fastest List A hundred in Indian cricket, achieving the milestone in just 41 balls against Arunachal Pradesh.

Patel, who is known for his aggressive stroke play, has been a force to be reckoned with in Indian domestic cricket. The 26-year-old’s blistering performances have caught the eye of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. He was picked by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 season for Rs 20 lakh. However, despite his explosive performances, Patel was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Patel entered the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, but despite his impressive recent form, he went unsold. His performances in domestic cricket, however, continue to generate excitement, and it is expected that Patel’s remarkable hitting ability will attract attention in the future.

(With inputs from agencies)

