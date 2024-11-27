Breaking News
Gujarat's Urvil Patel slams century in 28 balls, fastest T20 hundred by an Indian

Gujarat's Urvil Patel slams century in 28 balls, fastest T20 hundred by an Indian

Updated on: 27 November,2024 05:42 PM IST  |  Indore
PTI |

This comes exactly a year after he smashed the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List-A cricket

Urvil Patel (Pic: X)

Gujarat's wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel slammed the fastest T20 century by an Indian during his team's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tripura here on Wednesday, reaching the three-figure mark in just 28 balls.


This comes exactly a year after he smashed the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List-A cricket.



The 26-year-old Urvil bettered Rishabh Pant's record for the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian. The India wicket-keeper had blazed away to a 32-ball century against Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2018.

Also Read: 'Hurts me sometimes': Prithvi Shaw's viral video resurfaces after auction snub

Urvil's ton is the second-fastest in T20 cricket, only behind Estonia's Sahil Chauhan, whose hundred against Cyprus came in 27 balls.

Opening the innings, Urvil struck seven fours and 12 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 113 off a mere 35 balls, as Gujarat completed a chase of 156 in 10.2 overs.

Earlier in the week, Urvil had gone unsold in the Indian Premier League player auction.

Exactly on this day last year, after being released by Gujarat Titans, Urvil scored an unbeaten 41-ball 100 for Gujarat in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh in Chandigarh.

Urvil's century was the second-fastest by an Indian batter in List A cricket.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

