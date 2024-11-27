In the wake of this snub, an old video of Shaw reflecting on the trolling he has faced throughout his career has resurfaced and gone viral on social media

Prithvi Shaw (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'Hurts me sometimes': Prithvi Shaw's viral video resurfaces after IPL 2025 Mega Auction snub x 00:00

Prithvi Shaw failed to attract bidders during the IPL 2025 auction despite having a base price of Rs 75 lakh. Released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction, Shaw’s name went unsold as all ten franchises refrained from placing any bids.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of this snub, an old video of Shaw reflecting on the trolling he has faced throughout his career has resurfaced and gone viral on social media. In the video, Shaw openly discusses his experiences with online criticism and reveals that he is aware of the memes and trolling directed at him.

Prithvi Shaw making some sense, well said! pic.twitter.com/OnbOaQQX69 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 25, 2024

"If a person is not following me, how will they troll me? That means he has eyes on me. So I think that trolling is not good, but it is not a bad thing as well. We see cricketers and even other people getting trolled. I see all the trolling, memes that are made on me. It also hurts me sometimes," Shaw said.

He further expressed his frustration with public scrutiny, citing instances where his actions were unfairly criticised. "If I am seen anymore, people say that he is outside and not practicing. But I am thinking - It is my birthday. Can I not celebrate? I was wondering what wrong have I done. I know if I am doing anything wrong. But if something is not wrong, it should be shown in that light," he added.

Also Read: The 500 who lifted the spirits of XI

The auction disappointment has drawn reactions from cricketing figures as well. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif called the situation 'embarrassing' for Shaw, noting that it was surprising that the batter did not receive a bid for his base price.

"Delhi has backed Prithvi Shaw a lot. DC had hoped that he is a powerplay player and would hit 6 boundaries in one over. And he did that too. He hit Shivam Mavi for 6 fours in an over. He had a lot of potential and DC backed him to the hilt. We always thought that if Shaw manages to score, we will win. And we gave him a lot of chances," Kaif remarked during a discussion on Jio Cinema.

He went on to express that Shaw’s failure to attract a bid reflects a broader sentiment from the IPL teams, stating, "Prithvi got a lot of chances, and teams have now finally moved on. It is a matter of embarrassment that he did not get a bid for Rs 75 lakh. Maybe now, he finally goes back to basics. Someone like Sarfaraz Khan got into the national team by scoring lots and lots of runs."