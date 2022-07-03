Breaking News
In-form Deepak Hooda slams half ton in warm-up game

Updated on: 03 July,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Derby
Hooda, who smashed his maiden T20I ton v Ireland, made 59 off 37 balls and shared 78 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (36 not out) as India chased down 151

Deepak Hooda. Pic/AFP


Deepak Hooda continued his fine touch as he struck a half-century to help India beat Derbyshire by seven wickets in a T20 warm-up match.

Hooda, who smashed his maiden T20I ton vs Ireland, made 59 off 37 balls and shared 78 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (36 not out) as India chased down 151.


