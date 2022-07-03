In-form Deepak Hooda slams half ton in warm-up game

Hooda, who smashed his maiden T20I ton v Ireland, made 59 off 37 balls and shared 78 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (36 not out) as India chased down 151

Deepak Hooda. Pic/AFP

Deepak Hooda continued his fine touch as he struck a half-century to help India beat Derbyshire by seven wickets in a T20 warm-up match.

