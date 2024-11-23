And later in the day, the Indian bowlers, led by skipper Jasprit Bumrah, did bring them back in the game with a fierce display of pace

Fans show their support for Team India in Perth. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article From intimidation to admiration, Perth crowd embraces Indian Test team x 00:00

As I soak in the vibrant atmosphere at Perth’s Optus Stadium, the opening day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has provided more than just thrilling cricket. It has been a glimpse into how this game weaves its magic across generations and geographies.

The first revelation has been the local crowd’s warm embrace of the Indian Test team. Contrary to the stereotype of the intimidating Aussie fans, I have witnessed immense respect for the visitors and even for the travelling Indian journalists. Conversations reveal their admiration stems from India’s historic performances on Australian soil during the last two tours. “They’re a serious team now, mate. They are capable of winning from any position,” said a spectator despite India being bowled out for 150 in their first innings on Friday.

Cricket has once again proved its power to foster mutual respect.

Teen Mahil admires Bumrah

Among the crowd, was Mahil Beardman, a budding fast bowler with Australia’s U-19 team, who plays for Perth Scorchers and Western Australia. Mahil was glued to the action, taking notes as Bumrah operated with surgical precision. On a day when fast bowlers from both sides accounted for 17 wickets, Mahil described it as “an ideal day for a young fast bowler to be in the stands.” Bumrah, one of his idols, was his primary focus. It was heartening to see the next generation of cricketers finding inspiration in their heroes.

Lastly, I spoke to David Ryder, a 69-year-old serious cricket fan who, along with his son-in-law, won Cricket Australia’s golden ticket to the match. David recalled watching Sachin Tendulkar bat on Australian soil. With a twinkle in his eye, he quipped, “The only problem with Tendulkar was that he wasn’t Australian.”

Collective celebration

From young dreamers like Mahil to seasoned admirers like David, Perth showcases cricket’s unique ability to transcend boundaries and unite generations in its celebration.