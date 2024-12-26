Rohit Sharma & Co will be desperate to register their third straight Boxing Day Test triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against Australia as Game Four begins today

India players celebrate the wicket of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne on Day Two of the third Test in Brisbane recently. Pic/Getty Images

The wait has seemed interminable, the build-up artificially fractious. The long gap between the third and fourth Tests has allowed players to regroup physically and mentally, to revisit strategies, to steal the early march in what has now effectively become a two-Test series.

Riding the punches

The immediate aim is to aspire for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has been in India’s possession since they defeated Australia at home in 2017. The first five-Test series between the sides since 1991-92 is delicately balanced at 1-1, the hosts looking stronger overall, but India hanging in there, riding the punches and now looking to land a few of their own as they return to the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where four of their 10 Test wins in Australia have come.

The Boxing Day Test at the ‘G’ is one of cricket’s most eagerly awaited occasions and tickets for Thursday’s Day One sold like hot cakes from the time they were made available. The atmosphere is certain to be electric and the temperature is expected to touch a vastly uncomfortable 40 degrees Centigrade, which means unless one is strong of mind and steely-willed, the MCG isn’t the place to be.

It’s imperative, therefore, to land the early blows and make the first statements. Towards that end, India might reconsider opening the batting again with their inspirational captain who has been short of runs in the recent past. Rohit Sharma sliding up the order to open the batting won’t be the worst option, but that will necessitate a rejig to the batting order if India aspire to keep KL Rahul, clearly their best batter of the series, in the top half. It’s a risk worth taking for the right reasons, though it remains to be seen whether India do go down that route and if so, how that comes off.

Chasing vital WTC points

There has been speculation that India might reinforce their bowling resources by opting for a fifth specialist at the expense of Nitish Kumar Reddy. Nitish has weighed in with useful runs in all five innings, but his brisk medium-pace hasn’t been used more than sparingly. Washington Sundar’s off-spin and Prasidh Krishna’s back-of-length mode at no little pace are options to consider as India chase vital World Test Championship points, like their opponents. But if India do go with Prasidh especially, they will need their batters to give a far better account of themselves than they have so far.

Australia have announced two changes to the XI which squared up in Brisbane. One of them is forced, Josh Hazlewood making way for Scott Boland after picking up a calf strain that will keep him out of the SCG Test too next week. The other is tactical, the precocious 19-year-old Sam Konstas braced for his debut as opener after the experiment with Nathan McSweeney was jettisoned by the selectors.

Konstas made a century for a Prime Minister’s XI against the Indians in Canberra earlier this month, but that attack was without Jasprit Bumrah, by a distance the best bowler of the series. This will be a baptism of fire for the U-19 star, rated very highly as evidenced by the fact that he is the fourth youngest Australian to play Test cricket. The MCG strip has changed in character since India last played, and won, here in 2020. Rohit and his team must adapt, rapidly, as they aspire for a hat-trick at the ‘G’.