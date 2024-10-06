Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs BAN 1st T20I India bowl out Bangladesh for 127 runs

IND vs BAN 1st T20I: India bowl out Bangladesh for 127 runs

Updated on: 06 October,2024 10:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy registered three wickets each to their names. The hosts now need to chase 128 runs to win the IND vs BAN 1st Test. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy went wicketless in the IND vs BAN 1st Test. In two overs, he leaked 17 runs without any wickets

Arshdeep Singh (Pic: File Pic)

Team India bowled out Bangladesh for 127 runs in the IND vs BAN 1st T20I. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy registered three wickets each to their names. The hosts now need to chase 128 runs to win the IND vs BAN 1st Test.


Openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Liton Das departed on low scores. Hossain and Das returned to the pavilion with scores of 8 and 4 runs, respectively. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 27 runs before departing. His innings ended in 25 balls which included 1 four and 1 six. Facing 18 balls. Towhid Hridoy smashed 12 runs which was laced with 2 fours.


Also Read: "We did think about NRR but we were a little calculative", Smriti Mandhana


Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh. His 35-run knock came in 32 deliveries including 2 fours. Mahmudullah (1), Jaker Ali (8), Rishad Hossain (11) were unable to score many runs. Taskin Ahmed (12) and Mustafizur Rahman (1) too lost their wickets on low scores. Shoriful Islam departed on a 2-ball duck.

Debutant quick Mayank Yadav, an IPL pace sensation who made heads turn with deliveries of more than 150 kilometres (93 miles) per hour, started with a maiden over and then struck in his second to send back Mahmudullah Riyad out for one, followed by Hardik Pandya (1) and Washington Sundar (1). All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy went wicketless in the IND vs BAN 1st Test. In two overs, he leaked 17 runs without any wickets. Despite claiming three wickets, Chakaravarthy was smashed for 31 runs in four overs.

Chakravarthy, who has returned to the team after the 2021 T20 World Cup, struck regular blows with his mystery spin to rattle the opposition middle-order. Ahead of the chase, Sanju Samson will open with Abhishek Sharma.

(With AFP Inputs)

