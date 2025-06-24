expressed confidence in England's batting line-up by saying we can chase down anything, and he doesn't see why they can't chase the target. England concluded day four with a score of 21 runs without losing any wickets. They now need to score 350 runs to clinch the victory and take a lead of 1-0

Josh Tongue (Pic: X/@englandcricket)

England fast bowler Josh Tongue said that they will go for the victory against Team India on the fifth day of the first Test match at Headingley.

"No. Just go for the win. That's the clear message in the changing room," said Tongue.

The hosts concluded day four with a score of 21 runs without losing any wickets. They now need to score 350 runs to clinch the victory and take a lead of 1-0.

If they manage to score the remaining runs, it would then mark England's second-highest successful run chase in the traditional format of the game.

"Hopefully we're not in that situation (draw) anyway. We'll try and be as positive as we can in that first session, then see where we are at lunch, then we'll take things from there," he added.

Further, the 27-year-old pacer expressed confidence in England's batting line-up by saying we can chase down anything, and he doesn't see why they can't chase the target.

"With our batting line-up, I feel we can chase down anything. Their bowlers are going to bowl well in periods, but it's about soaking up that pressure and putting it back on the bowlers. I don't see why we can't chase it," he said.

"Obviously we're really confident. If you look at our batting line-up, it's very strong. We play a positive brand of cricket," he added.

Playing only his fourth Test, Tongue (3/72) took three wickets in four deliveries to help England dismiss India for 364 in their second innings.

Tongue is nicknamed 'The Mop' by his England and Nottinghamshire teammate Ben Duckett for running through the opposition's lower order. On Monday, he did the same, dismissing India's numbers eight, nine and 10 in the same over.

"I've done it twice now, so I might have to start calling myself that. Obviously that's part of the game. I'm happy to contribute to the team by getting those wickets," concluded Josh Tongue.

Earlier, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were the stars of Team India's second innings. Facing 247 balls, Rahul registered a score of 137 runs, including 18 boundaries. On the other hand, Pant, with his swashbuckling approach, smashed 118 runs in 140 deliveries. His knock was laced with 15 boundaries and three maximums.

(With PTI Inputs)