Aakash Chopra (Screengrab: X/@cricketaakash)

Listen to this article IND vs SA 1st Test: Aakash Chopra predicts India's playing XI ahead of 1st Test against South Africa x 00:00

Ahead of the much-anticipated test match between India and South Africa in Rainbow Nation, former India's opening batsman Akash Chopra stated that he would like to have four fast bowlers and India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja playing at no.7. Chopra does not see Ravichandran Ashwin securing his spot in India's playing XI.

After drawing the T20I series and winning the ODI series against South Africa, Team India is all set to face the Proteas in a two-match Test series. The first test match will be played at Centurion on Tuesday.

Hosting JioCinema's daily sports show '#AAKASHVANI', Aakash Chopra spoke about India's likely playing XI in the first Test at Centurion.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra's picks for opening pair were skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"I feel Yashasvi Jaiswal will open with Rohit Sharma. There is a small caveat here. We have not seen Rohit open the innings in Tests in South Africa. It's the same place where his average plummets. Yashasvi is yet to play a Test here," Aakash said.

Chopra chose Shubman Gill to bat at number three and stalwart batsman Virat Kohli to come at number four position against South Africa.

"Shubman Gill is likely to play at No. 3. At No. 4, we'll have Virat Kohli, who has been the shining star. KL Rahul will be up next followed by Shreyas Iyer. Rahul played well here last time and I see him keeping wickets this time," he added.

Aakash Chopra selected Ravindra Jadeja as the only spinner in the playing XI while picking Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna as four of India's five bowlers.

"Ravindra Jadeja would come in at No. 7, post which I would like to have four fast bowlers - Shardul Thakur as an all-rounder, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. That's my XI," Aakash said.

