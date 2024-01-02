Breaking News
IND W vs AUS W 3rd ODI: Australia women post record 338/7 against India

Updated on: 02 January,2024 05:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Opting to bat first, Australia were off to a rollicking start with the duo of Healy and Litchfield scoring at a fast clip while adding 189 runs for the first wicket. This is Australia's highest total against India, bettering the previous best of 332/7 in 2018

IND W vs AUS W 3rd ODI: Australia women post record 338/7 against India

Phoebe Litchfield (Pic: AFP)

Opener Phoebe Litchfield struck a fine century while skipper Alyssa Healy made an 85-ball 82 as Australia notched up an imposing 338 for seven against India in the third and final women's ODI here on Tuesday.


Opting to bat first, Australia were off to a rollicking start with the duo of Healy and Litchfield scoring at a fast clip while adding 189 runs for the first wicket.


This is Australia's highest total against India, bettering the previous best of 332/7 in 2018.

After Healy's dismissal, Litchfield went on to complete her second WODI hundred before getting dismissed for 119 off 125 balls in the 40th over. But the Australian onslaught continued till the very end, putting the team in a position of strength.

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was the most successful bowler for India, finishing with figures of 3/57.

Brief scores:
Australia: 338/7 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 119, Alyssa Healy 82; Shreyanka Patil 3/57).

