Rinku, Jitesh smash quickfire 46 & 35 respectively, while spinner Axar claims 3-16 in four overs as hosts beat Australia by 20 runs to go 3-1 up at Raipur

Rinku Singh during his 46 yesterday. Pic/PTI; (right) Axar Patel celebrates an Australian wicket yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article India beat Australia in 4th T20I, claims the series win x 00:00

Ignored for the upcoming assignment in South Africa, left-arm spinner Axar Patel responded with excellent figures of 3-16 as India got the better of Australia by 20 runs in the fourth T20I to win the five-match series here on Friday.

Rinku Singh blazed away to a 29-ball 46, while Jitesh Sharma smashed 35 in 19 balls before Australia pulled things back to stop India at 174 for nine after the visitors opted to bowl first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: England’s Wong gets it right!

Cruising at 167 for four in 18.3 overs, India lost five wickets for only seven runs in the last two overs, thanks to Ben Dwarshuis (3-40) and Jason Behrendorff (2-32).

In reply, Australia were restricted to 154 for seven in 20 overs as India took an unassailable 3-1 lead with a match to go. Matthew Wade remained not out on 36 off 23 balls.

Bishnoi shines

Axar Patel (3-16) and Ravi Bishnoi (1-17) were magnificent, bowling eight overs for only 33 runs with four scalps to their credit. There was no dew and hence the target of 175 became defendable unlike Guwahati. Both spinners hit immaculate lengths and mostly bowled stump to stump which became Australia’s undoing.

Set a target of 175, Australia were off to a flyer with Travis Head (31 off 16 balls) collecting a flurry of boundaries to lift his team to 42 for one in four overs, including picking 22 runs off seamer Deepak Chahar.

Axar dismisses Head

Seasoned spinner Axar, however, had the hero of Australia’s World Cup final caught after the batter got a leading edge while attempting a slog-sweep.

It was a huge breakthrough for India, coming 10 balls after leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi knocked over Josh Philippe’s off-stump with one that straightened. Playing across the line, Aaron Hardie’s middle stump was disturbed by Axar as he put India in a position of strength by leaving Australia at 55 for three at the end of seventh over.

Brief scores

India 174-9 in 20 overs (R Singh 46, Y Jaiswal 37, J Sharma 35, R Gaikwad 32; B Dwarshuis 3-40, T Sangha 2-30, J Behrendorff 2-32) beat Australia 154-7 in 20 overs (M Wade 36*, T Head 31; A Patel 3-16, D Chahar 2-44) by 20 runs

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever